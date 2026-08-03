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Louis van Gaal reportedly 'open' to fourth stint as Netherlands boss

Louis van Gaal during the Ajax legends match against Real Madrid legends
Louis van Gaal during the Ajax legends match against Real Madrid legendsPhoto by STEFAN KOOPS / NURPHOTO / NURPHOTO VIA AFP

Former manager Louis van Gaal is reportedly open to returning as Netherlands manager for a fourth stint, Dutch media reported on Monday.

The Netherlands have been without a manager since Ronald Koeman's resignation in July. The former Barcelona and Everton manager quit his job after his side's round-of-32 exit at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, where Morocco beat the Netherlands on penalties.

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The Dutch FA (KNVB) has tried and failed to reel in Peter Bosz, Erik ten Hag, Pep Guardiola, and Arne Slot, leaving them with none of their top options.

Van Gaal, 74, has led the Netherlands in 63 games across three separate stints, including at the 2014 and 2022 FIFA World Cups. Oranje finished third in 2014 and were eliminated by later champions Argentina in the quarterfinals in 2022. The Netherlands won 33 games under Van Gaal, losing only 6 and staying undefeated in 20 straight games in his last tenure.

Louis van Gaal (2-L) on the bench during the Netherlands' quarterfinal match against Argentina at the 2022 World Cup
Louis van Gaal (2-L) on the bench during the Netherlands' quarterfinal match against Argentina at the 2022 World CupPhoto by AYMAN AREF / NURPHOTO / NURPHOTO VIA AFP

The former Ajax, Barcelona, Manchester United, and Bayern Munich manager has been out of a job since the 2022 FIFA World Cup, as he was dealing with health issues. According to De Telegraaf, he's overcome those issues and is open to a fourth stint as Netherlands manager.

Van Gaal had been acting as an advisor to Ajax's Supervisory Board, but stepped down from that role in July after three years.

Van Gaal will only step in if he's approached by the KNVB and will not put himself forward, De Telegraaf reported.

The Netherlands have been drawn into Group 2 of the UEFA Nations League and will face Germany, Serbia, and Greece between September and November.

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