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Former Liverpool boss Arne Slot reportedly rejects Netherlands role

Arne Slot was a leading candidate to be Netherlands boss
Arne Slot was a leading candidate to be Netherlands bossREUTERS / Chris Radburn

Arne Slot has turned down a chance to become the new Netherlands manager, only weeks before the planned ‌unveiling of a successor to Ronald Koeman, ‌Dutch media reported on Friday.

Slot, ‌who was sacked by Liverpool at the end of last season, ‌was the leading candidate to take ‌over the Dutch national team but prefers to work in club football, news ‌outlets reported.

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Reports said Slot, 47, ⁠had turned ‌down not only the Dutch job but also ​offers from AC Milan, Fulham and Saudi Arabian club Al Ahli.

The ​Dutch football association is expected to give an update next week on ⁠the search ​for a coach to replace Koeman, who departed after the team’s disappointing last-32 exit at the World Cup in ‌late June. The 63-year-old Koeman had been at the helm since 2023.

Erik ten Hag indicated earlier in July that he was not available for the job and would remain technical director of FC Twente for the next two years.

The other leading candidate ‌is Peter Bosz, who extended his ​contract with PSV Eindhoven at the ‌end of last season after taking them to the Dutch title.

The Netherlands take on Germany in the Nations League on 24th September in ⁠their next ⁠match.

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