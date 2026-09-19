Dortmund's perfect start to season continues with hard-fought win at Stuttgart

Maximilian Beier netted the only goal of the game as Borussia Dortmund continued their perfect start to the Bundesliga season with a hard-fought 1-0 victory over VfB Stuttgart at MHPArena.

The visitors had a good chance to open the scoring with just five minutes on the clock when Julian Ryerson’s cross into the area found Beier, but the forward’s header sailed just wide of the right post.

Advertisement Advertisement

Dortmund had won their last five competitive matches in all competitions prior to this game, yet aside from Beier’s early opportunity, they struggled to impose themselves from an attacking perspective.

Stuttgart have made a disappointing start to the season, collecting just three points from their opening three matches in the Bundesliga.

Match stats Flashscore

However, Die Roten competed well in the first half, and they created a good opening seven minutes before half-time when Bilal El Khannouss’ header went just wide of the right post.

Die Borussen looked the likelier to open the scoring in the first half, but they ultimately failed to register a shot on target before the interval.

Sebastian Hoeneb and Niko Kovac were going head-to-head as the two most experienced active managers in the Bundesliga, and they appeared to be cancelling one another out.

Ethan Nwaneri had a goal ruled out for the away side seven minutes after the restart, but with 20 minutes remaining, Dortmund took the lead.

Jobe Bellingham’s low ball into the area found Beier, who escaped his marker to divert his effort past Fabian Bredlow from inside the six-yard box.

The first goal was always likely to prove decisive in a game which saw attacking quality at a premium, and that was how it proved as Die Schwarzgelben negotiated their way through the remainder of the contest to continue their 100% record after four matches.

After results elsewhere, they climb to the top spot, while Stuttgart remain 14th as their slow start to the season continues.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Felix Nmecha (Borussia Dortmund)

Catch up on all the match stats with Flashscore.