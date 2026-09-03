Tribal Football

Most read on Tribal Football

Butt says Man Utd must abandon Old Trafford: It's not even the best stadium in the country

Liverpool lineup v Ipswich: Confirmed team news as Barcola seeks to make debut

The 10 free agents who are still without a club including Sancho, Sterling, Pogba and Alaba

Arsenal were "offered" Malick Fofana but Mikel Arteta shutdown the deal due to one thing

Most read on Flashscore News

Transfer News LIVE: Richarlison set for Turkey move, Al Hilal announce Martinelli

Antonsen seals comeback-win against rising Chinese star as favorites crash out in Shenzhen

'I'm going to take some long breaks': Alcaraz warns packed schedule fuelling injuries

Huge upset sees Rafael Jodar dumped out of the US Open by Lucky Loser

Done Deal: Martinelli joins Al Hilal after seven years at Arsenal

Gabriel Martinelli has joined ⁠the Saudi Pro League team Al Hilal
Gabriel Martinelli has joined ⁠the Saudi Pro League team Al HilalAl Hilal Saudi Club

Brazilian forward Gabriel Martinelli has joined ⁠Saudi Pro League team Al Hilal after a seven-year spell ‌at Arsenal, both clubs said on ‌Thursday.

Since joining the club in 2019, ‌the 25-year-old made 278 appearances ‌for Arsenal in all competitions, ‌scoring 62 goals, helping them win the Premier League ‌last season, the FA Cup ⁠in ‌2020, and the FA Community Shield ​in 2023.

Advertisement
Advertisement

"The board of directors of Al Hilal Club, ​headed by His Highness Prince Nawaf bin Saad, signed ⁠Brazilian player ​Gabriel Martinelli from Arsenal FC, to represent Al Hilal first football team for four years," ‌Al Hilal said on their website.

"Everyone at Arsenal would like to thank Gabi for his contribution to the club and wish him and his family well for the future," the English champions said on ‌their website.

Martinelli followed Premier ​League players Crysencio Summerville and ‌Ollie Watkins, who joined the Saudi club this year from West Ham United and Aston Villa.

Mentions
Premier LeagueSaudi Professional LeagueArsenalAl HilalGabriel Martinelli

Related Articles

Postecoglou admits he "unbelievably blessed" to be part of Cristiano Ronaldo's story

Arsenal were "offered" Malick Fofana but Mikel Arteta shutdown the deal due to one thing

Ndiaye says it was "easy to make the decision" to join Man City: Nothing else that I wanted