DONE DEAL: Ipswich fullback Barbrook moves to Lowesoft

Ipswich Town left-back Harry Barbrook has departed the club on loan for the season.

The 19-year-old has joined Isthmian League Southern Central Division Lowestoft Town.

He will be spending the whole season at the lower league club, having spent time at Braintree Town last term.

Barbrook impressed for Ipswich in a pre-season friendly against Borussia Mönchengladbach.

Now he will be hoping that he can get regular game time to take a step up in his development.