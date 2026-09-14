DONE DEAL: Former AC Milan midfielder Bennacer completes Qatar move

Algeria midfielder Ismael ⁠Bennacer has joined Qatar Stars League side ‌Al Gharafa after agreeing ‌to terminate his ‌contract with AC ‌Milan by mutual consent, ‌the club said on Monday.

The 28-year-old ‌played a key role ⁠in ‌his country's triumphant 2019 ​Africa Cup of Nations campaign ​but was omitted from Algeria's squad for ⁠this ​year's World Cup.

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Born in France, Bennacer joined Milan from Empoli in ‌2019, helping the club secure the 2021/22 league title.

However, recurring knee injuries disrupted his progress and led to loan spells at Olympique de ‌Marseille and Dinamo ​Zagreb. The midfielder ‌has not played a competitive match for Milan since 2025 as he struggled ⁠with ⁠fitness problems.