Tribal Football

Most read on Tribal Football

Aubameyang matches 17-year-old Ibrahimovic LaLiga record

Iheanacho extends remarkable scoring run in Turkey

Keane takes aim at Fernandes after controversial Foden red

Alvarez "not even travelling" with Atletico Madrid squad as Arsenal move heats up

Most read on Flashscore News

Zverev holds off Shelton to win US Open six years after bitter Flushing Meadows loss

'Error of judgement': Pro Ref admits VAR wrong to award Haaland winner in derby

Zverev credits 'very strong mother' after US Open title win

Black Princesses eliminated from U-20 World Cup after heavy defeat to France

DONE DEAL: Former AC Milan midfielder Bennacer completes Qatar move

Bennacer has move to Qatar
Bennacer has move to QatarUlrik Pedersen/NurPhoto / Shutterstock Editorial / Profimedia

Algeria midfielder Ismael ⁠Bennacer has joined Qatar Stars League side ‌Al Gharafa after agreeing ‌to terminate his ‌contract with AC ‌Milan by mutual consent, ‌the club said on Monday.

The 28-year-old ‌played a key role ⁠in ‌his country's triumphant 2019 ​Africa Cup of Nations campaign ​but was omitted from Algeria's squad for ⁠this ​year's World Cup.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Born in France, Bennacer joined Milan from Empoli in ‌2019, helping the club secure the 2021/22 league title.

However, recurring knee injuries disrupted his progress and led to loan spells at Olympique de ‌Marseille and Dinamo ​Zagreb. The midfielder ‌has not played a competitive match for Milan since 2025 as he struggled ⁠with ⁠fitness problems.

Mentions
AC MilanAl-GharafaIsmael BennacerQSL

Related Articles

Winners and Losers: Flawless Mastantuono stars as Spurs stay goalless

Moreira's quickfire brace sees AC Milan rescue draw at table-toppers Lazio

Amorim hits back at Man Utd legends after sacking: They lived in a time that was different