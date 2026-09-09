Dick Advocaat extends contract with Curacao after difficult year

Curacao manager Dick Advocaat has signed ⁠a contract extension keeping him in charge through ‌July, the country's football federation ‌announced on Wednesday.

The agreement ‌ensures stability following a ‌turbulent period for the Dutch ‌coach and the Caribbean nation. Advocaat originally led Curaçao to a historic qualification ⁠for the recent World Cup before stepping down, only to return in May, replacing Fred Rutten.

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"This is a fantastic group to work ⁠with," Advocaat ​said. “We have achieved something special together, and I look forward to continuing to ‌build on what we have accomplished with the players and staff."

Curacao finished bottom of Group E at the World Cup in North America, earning a point when they held ‌Ecuador to a 0-0 draw ​on June 21st.

Advocaat will ‌soon announce his squad for upcoming CONCACAF Nations League fixtures against Costa Rica, Nicaragua, and Trinidad ⁠and Tobago.