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Deco hits out at 'scandalous' Pedri and Raphinha Ballon d'Or omissions

Barcelona star Pedri.
Barcelona star Pedri.Profimedia

Barcelona sporting director Deco has take a swipe at the 2026 Ballon d'Or shortlist after Pedri and Raphinha were left off the 30-player shortlist.

Pedri finished 11th in the 2025 award with Raphinha in fifth place after winning the 2024/25 LaLiga, Copa del Rey and Spanish Super Cup treble.

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That was followed up with a Spanish title defence in 2025/26 and Pedri lifted the 2026 FIFA World Cup with Spain over the summer.

However, despite their incredible form, both players were not included by France Football with Lamine Yamal and Pau Cubarsi on the list alongside the recently departed Ferran Torres.

Deco backed Laminie Yamal to win the award in October - after back-to-back Kopa Trophy wins - but slammed the lack of more Barca players.

"Lamine Yamal should be the favourite for the Ballon d’Or. For me, there are no doubts.

“Remember everything he’s done with Barca and the national team.

“He’s had some decisive moments, even going to the World Cup with an injury. Last season he was key.

"In my opinion, it’s a scandal that Pedri and Raphinha are not in the Ballon d'Or top 30. They absolutely deserve to be there."

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