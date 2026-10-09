De Bruyne eyes MLS move as Napoli future comes into focus

Kevin De Bruyne could favour a move to Major League Soccer over other leagues outside Europe if his time at Napoli comes to an end.

De Bruyne could favour a switch to Major League Soccer over other options, with San Diego FC once again being linked with the Belgian midfielder.

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Napoli are reportedly unlikely to activate the one-year extension in De Bruyne’s contract, which currently runs until June 2027. If that proves to be the case, the 35-year-old could become available.

The prospect of playing in MLS has considerable appeal to De Bruyne, who was previously very interested in the idea of joining Chicago Fire before deciding to continue his career in Europe with Napoli.

With uncertainty surrounding his future in Italy, the 35-year-old may soon have to consider which league offers the most attractive next step. While a move to Saudi Arabia has been mooted in the past and could come back into the conversation, MLS is understood to be the option he would be most open to exploring if the right opportunity presents itself.

San Diego are among the clubs who could offer him that route, having been heavily linked with the former Manchester City star before his move to Serie A. The Californian club are now reported to be preparing for the possibility of making a new proposal, with the prospect of recruiting a player of De Bruyne's quality and experience an attractive one.

SDFC made an impressive start to life as MLS's newest franchise, but their level has dropped during 2026. Greater control in midfield has been one area where they could improve, and De Bruyne would bring an exceptional level of technical quality, experience and leadership to the team.

The timing could also be appealing. MLS is preparing to introduce its new Sprint Season in February 2027, with a shortened regular season followed by the playoffs and MLS Cup in May, before the league transitions towards a summer-to-spring calendar.

De Bruyne would be a marquee addition for a club looking to establish itself among the league's leading sides, while the new format could offer an intriguing fresh challenge.

Much will depend on how his situation at Napoli develops and whether a suitable opportunity emerges.

Saudi Arabia remains a potential alternative, but if De Bruyne decides that his next chapter should be outside Europe, MLS is understood to hold particular appeal.