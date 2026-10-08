David Silva drops wildcard Ballon d'Or pick and dismisses Real Madrid's title chances

Former Manchester City star David Silva has named a bold shout to win the 2026 Ballon d'Or later this month.

Silva has opted to come out of retirement, at the age of 40, to join Hong Kong Premier League side Sha Tin and he's ready for the challenge ahead.

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However, alongside pulling on his boots again, the Canarian is also becoming an increasingly influential voice on football within Spanish media after winning three major titles with La Roja.

On the back of winning the 2026 FIFA World Cup, Spain have six players included on France Football's 30-man shortlist for the award, and Silva is clear on who he thinks should win it.

"For me, the collective comes first, because otherwise, you couldn't win. But, if I had to give it to someone, it would be to Fabian Ruiz, because he's won the most titles in the last two years.

"He's been important for PSG and for the national team. He doesn't get enough recognition, I don't know why, because he's a fantastic player.

"I like him a lot, and quietly he's done an incredible job. Rodri already won it; otherwise, I would have mentioned him too."

Silva was also asked about his view on the LaLiga title race, with defending champions Barcelona already six points ahead of Real Madrid, a gap he believes might already be too much for Jose Mourinho to claw back.

"If Barca continue like this, it's impossible. They're playing at a very high level and have been for several years now with Hansi Flick, and they've strengthened their squad very well.

"If they continue at this level, they'll have no rivals."