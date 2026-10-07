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Man City legend David Silva comes out of retirement

Man City legend David Silva comes out of retirement
Man City legend David Silva comes out of retirementEvery Second Media, Every Second Media / Alamy / Profimedia

Spain legend David Silva has come out of retirement at the age of 40 to join Hong Kong Premier League side Sha Tin.

The former Manchester City midfielder retired from professional football in 2023 after suffering an anterior cruciate ligament injury during pre-season training with Real Sociedad.

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"I'm so excited to go to Hong Kong and enjoy the local culture, the food in Sha Tin and, of course, football in Hong Kong," Silva said in an Instagram video.

Silva enjoyed a glittering career, winning the 2010 World Cup and two European Championships with Spain.

He also spent 10 successful years at the Etihad Stadium, winning 11 major trophies that included four Premier League titles.

Silva will now resume his playing career with Sha Tin, who currently sit eighth in the Hong Kong Premier League after four matches.

Their next fixture is against Hong Kong Football Club on October 18.

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