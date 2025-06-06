David Beckham set to be knighted in King’s Birthday honours

Tribal Football
Anthony Paphitis
David Beckham spoke to the King at the Chelsea Flower Show in May
David Beckham is set to receive a knighthood in King Charles' upcoming Birthday Honours list.

Former England captain Beckham was appointed an Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE) in 2003.

Now, the 50-year-old stands to be recognised further next week for his contributions to football, charity and British society.

Beckham played 115 times for his country and enjoyed success for Manchester United, LA Galaxy, Paris Saint-Germain and AC Milan.

He captained England for more than five years and is famed for his 2001 free-kick against Greece, which sent the Three Lions to the 2002 World Cup.

Beckham has longed to receive a knighthood and looked set to earn one in 2011 after helping London secure the 2012 Olympics.

However, he was blocked from the title after being caught up in a tax avoidance scheme along with many other big names.

Rumours escalated again in December last year when he attended the state banquet for the first time alongside his wife Victoria Beckham.

Beckham has been an ambassador for UNICEF since 2005 – a charity which supports vulnerable children worldwide.

In 2024, Beckham became an ambassador for The King's Foundation, which provides education on the environment and sustainability.

