Crystal Palace vs Liverpool - Premier League predictions, best bets, and odds

Liverpool have lost twice this week already, although it would take a Crystal Palace super-fan to predict the Eagles will make it a hat-trick of defeats on Sunday. Does the worst defence in the Premier League stand a chance against Alexander Isak and co? The stats point towards a relatively easy afternoon for the Reds, says Flashscore betting writer Richard Trenchard…

This article contains affiliate links to advertisers. The analysis is our own. Gamble Aware 18+

Advertisement Advertisement

Andoni Iraola decided to rest several key players against Fenerbahce in the Champions League on Wednesday, although the decision backfired as the Reds went down 3-2 in Turkey.

But the upshot is that the likes of Isak, Cody Gakpo and Florian Wirtz should be fit for the trip to Selhurst Park at the weekend, while the suggestion is that key man Ryan Gravenberch is also nearing a return to fitness.

Liverpool couldn’t find a way past a defensive masterclass from Arsenal last Sunday, but it wasn’t for the want of trying – and the evidence is that Palace will be an easier nut to crack next time out.

The Eagles have shipped 21 goals in nine Premier League outings this term, including nine in their last three. It’s hard to see where their next points are going to come from.

Crystal Palace vs Liverpool: Betting tips

Liverpool to Win @ 4/7 (Bet365)

Florian Wirtz 2+ Shots @ 8/13 (Bet365)

Tyrick Mitchell 1+ Foul Committed @ 5/6 (Bet365)

Odds courtesy of Bet365. Correct at the time of publication and subject to change.

Leaky defence

When you’re making football predictions, you have to follow the evidence in front of you.

And that suggests that a team that is conceding at a rate of 2.33 goals per game in the Premier League has to be fearing the worst from the visit of a forward line as talented as Isak, Gakpo, Wirtz and Bradley Barcola.

Liverpool have won 13 of their last 18 games against the Eagles, and they’ve been decent on the road this term as well – picking up 67% of their points on their travels so far.

And here’s a fun stat: Crystal Palace have faced 79 shots more than they’ve had themselves this season, which is by far and away the biggest difference of any team.

While Palace did end a 10-game winless stretch against Liverpool last season (winning 2-1 at Selhurst Park), the last time they've recorded bab-to-back victories against the Reds was in the 1991-92 season.

As such, it’s hard to see anything other than a Liverpool victory.

Tip: Liverpool to Win @ 4/7 (Bet365)

Explanation: Our bet lands if Liverpool win this game by any scoreline.

From bad to Wirtz

Wirtz has attempted two or more shots in eight of his last 10 Premier League games.

So should he really be priced 8/13 to do likewise against the worst defence in the division?

These trends don’t always follow on as expected, of course, but you can imagine Palace – shattered of confidence and with less rest than Liverpool after playing on Thursday evening in the Europa League – sitting deep as the Reds bomb forward often and in number.

Arsenal sort of did that last Sunday, defending from a low block, and Wirtz recorded three shots against the best defence in the land.

The German, therefore, has to be backed to do likewise against the Eagles on Sunday.

Tip: Florian Wirtz 2+ Shots @ 8/13 (Bet365)

Explanation: Our bet lands if Florian Wirtz has two or more shots in this game.

Tackling titan

No player has shown more determination to pull Palace out of their slump than Tyrick Mitchell.

The wing-back is third in the Premier League this season for tackles made, who since the start of the 2025/26 season, averages 2.8 per game.

Mitchell will be directly opposed by the likes of Barcola and Gakpo, who can switch flanks, or the young ball-carrying machine that is Rio Ngumoha.

The bookies have the tackles market well scouted, and why wouldn’t they? Mitchell’s formline in that regard reads 5-7-2-0-6.

So we’re going to take a chance on a correlating market: fouls committed. Mitchell is not afraid to get stuck in and he’ll be facing some excellent dribblers in 1v1 situations on Sunday… so let’s have a punt on him committing one or more fouls at a juicy price.

Tip: Tyrick Mitchell 1+ Foul Committed @ 5/6 (Bet365)

Explanation: Our bet lands if Tyrick Mitchell commits one or more foul.

Crystal Palace vs Liverpool: Match result odds

Crystal Palace: 9/2 (Bet365)

Draw: 10/3 (Bet365)

Liverpool: 4/7 (Bet365)

These odds, correct at the time of publication, are subject to change.