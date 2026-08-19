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Coventry City complete permanent signing of Sidiki Cherif

Coventry City complete permanent signing of Sidiki Cherif
Coventry City complete permanent signing of Sidiki CherifČTK / imago sportfotodienst / IMAGO

Coventry City have completed the permanent signing of 19-year-old forward Sidiki Cherif from Turkish giants Fenerbahce on a long-term contract.

The Guinea-born attacker initially joined Coventry on loan in February 2026 with an obligation to buy, scoring three goals during the closing months of the campaign. 

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He also featured in the Europa League and Champions League qualifiers.

The Guinea-born attacker began his professional career with Angers SCO, making his debut during the 2023-24 season. He continued developing after Angers’ promotion to Ligue 1 and scored four league goals by December 2025.

His performances attracted interest from clubs across Europe before his move to Fenerbahce

“I’m very happy to be a Coventry City player and I’m excited to be playing in the Premier League,” Cherif told club website.

“I’m looking forward to showing the fans what I can do and to play at the amazing stadium.  I can’t wait to get started.”

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Football transfersSidiki CherifCoventryFenerbahce

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