Como put nine past sorry Lens to equal biggest Champions League win ever

Como registered a sixth successive victory in all competitions as they dismantled RC Lens 9-1 at the Stade Bollaert-Delelis in the UEFA Champions League, the equal-biggest win in the tournament's history.

Como’s maiden Champions League campaign has been an impressive one so far, featuring two wins from their opening three matches as they put themselves in contention for a top-eight finish.

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Lens, meanwhile, were victorious in just one of their three opening games, and were second-best in a first half during which Como showed why they are one of the most exciting teams in Europe.

The hosts did have the game’s first chance through Florian Thauvin, who shot straight at Jean Butez with a drilled attempt, but they were behind inside the opening 10 minutes.

A corner found the head of Maximo Perrone and, while his header may have been drifting narrowly wide, Anastasios Douvikas was on hand to tap home from close range.

Match momentum Flashscore

A short spell of Lens pressure followed, with Matthieu Udol heading over and the French outfit having protests for a penalty ignored after Maxence Caqueret handled in the area, but Como looked dangerous every time they ventured forward.

Robin Risser did well to push Nico Paz’s low drive past the post, but there was nothing he could do as Como doubled their advantage shortly after the hour mark.

Paz, who caught the eye throughout, found Alex Valle with a long ball into the box, and the latter’s header back across goal was slotted in via the post by Douvikas.

The game was effectively over as a contest by the interval, too, with Paz adding the finishing touch to a quick break, hammering past Risser and into the roof of the net.

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Despite being in complete control, Como were in no mood to let up after the restart, adding to their advantage within two minutes.

Paz was again involved, playing a perfectly weighted ball in behind for Lucas Da Cunha to sweep first-time beyond Risser.

The Lens shot-stopper was called upon to produce a strong save to deny Da Cunha a second and the Italian outfit a fifth, but he was beaten once again shortly after by Marc-Oliver Kempf’s header.

It was hard not to feel for Risser, who was forced to pick the ball up out of the net for a third time in the second half’s opening 11 minutes when Douvikas ran onto another wonderful Paz pass and stroked into the corner.

It felt as though Como would score with every attack, and they were in seventh heaven shortly after the hour mark when Mattia Liberali, who had only been on the pitch for a matter of minutes, poked past Risser at his near post after being allowed to drive into the box unchallenged.

There was, at least, a slight reprieve for Lens when Ruben Aguilar reduced the deficit to six goals courtesy of a sweetly struck volley.

Yet they were torn apart once more for Como’s eighth goal of the night as substitute Martin Baturina beat Risser one-on-one.

Finally, either because the many changes stunted Como’s flow or because they felt sorry for their hapless opponents, Cesc Fabregas’ side relented somewhat in their quest for goals.

Still, there was time for one more in stoppage time when Matteo Papacccioli put another beyond Risser.

Ultimately, this night will go down as one of the greatest in Como history, and is a real statement of their intent in this competition. Lens, meanwhile, must find a way to recover from this embarrassment starting against Olympique de Marseille in Ligue 1 on Sunday.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Anastasios Douvikas (Como)

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