Sunderland vs Chelsea - Premier League predictions, odds, and best bets

Sunderland sit bottom of the Premier League and are in desperate need of points ahead of the international break, but they face a stern test against a rejuvenated Chelsea side who are hitting their stride under Xabi Alonso.

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The Black Cats were booed off after a 2-0 Europa League defeat to Dinamo Zagreb on Thursday, and they have lost five of their last six league games, more defeats than in their previous 14 combined.

Pressure on Regis Le Bris is mounting, and a home record that has seen no side fail to score in more Premier League home games in 2026 than Sunderland (8) doesn't help, with the last three at the Stadium of Light all goalless.

Chelsea have won three of their last four Premier League games, matching their total from the previous 14, and each win has come by two or more goals.

They beat Manchester United 2-0 last time out to move into the top four. Their away form remains a concern, with just two wins from their last ten competitive road trips, and Sunderland did win both meetings 2-1 last season, but Alonso's side look a different proposition now.

Sunderland vs Chelsea: Betting tips

• Pedro Neto to have 1+ shot on target - 83/100 with Bet365

• Estevao to have 1+ shot on target - 53/100 with Bet365

• Robin Roefs to make 3+ saves - 53/100 with Bet365

Odds courtesy of Bet365. Correct at the time of publication and subject to change.

Neto to have 1+ shot on target

Neto has been one of the Premier League's most consistent shooters this season. Only three players have had more shots on target than his 12, and he has recorded at least two in each of his last three games.

Across his last ten league appearances, he's averaging 1.2 shots on target per match.

He also has a strong record on the road, with nine of his last 11 goals for Chelsea coming away from home, and he set up both of the Blues' goals in last season's meetings with Sunderland. At 83/100 with Bet365, backing him for at least one shot on target looks a solid pick.

Tip: Pedro Neto to have 1+ shot on target @ 83/100

Bet explanation: This bet wins if Pedro Neto registers at least one shot on target during the match.

Estevao to have 1+ shot on target

Estevao returned to Chelsea's starting line-up in the home win over Manchester United and made a big impression.

He was lively and full of energy, registered three shots on target and had two goals disallowed for offside. He roams all over the pitch and loves to shoot from distance.

With Chelsea leading the league for shots on target this season (53), and Sunderland having conceded 17 goals in nine games, there should be plenty of opportunities for him to test the goalkeeper again. At 53/100 with Bet365, this looks a confident selection.

Tip: Estevao to have 1+ shot on target @ 53/100

Bet explanation: This bet wins if Estevao registers at least one shot on target during the match.

Roefs to make 3+ saves

Chelsea shoot a lot, and without Joao Pedro they've been taking plenty of shots from distance, with so many wingers and attacking midfielders occupying zones just outside the box.

They rank first in the Premier League for shots on target this season and their games have produced 34 goals, the most of any side.

Roefs has shown quality this season, making four saves in one league game and three in another, and with Palmer, Rogers, Estevao and Neto all in the Chelsea line-up, he should be tested again. At 53/100 with Bet365, Roefs to make three or more saves looks a sensible pick.

Tip: Robin Roefs to make 3+ saves @ 53/100

Bet explanation: This bet wins if Robin Roefs makes three or more saves during the match.

Sunderland vs Chelsea: Betting odds

• Sunderland - 11/4 with Bet365

• Draw - 7/2 with Bet365

• Chelsea - 53/100 with Bet365

Odds, correct at the time of publication, are subject to change.