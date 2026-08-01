Chelsea complete signing of veteran striker Danny Welbeck

Chelsea have completed the signing of Brighton striker Danny Welbeck, with the experienced forward penning a two-year deal.

The Englishman arrives following a career revival on the south coast, but built a name for himself first after coming through Manchester United's academy and then during a five-year stint with Arsenal.

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Signing Welbeck represents a shift in transfer strategy from the Blues, who are looking to add more experience under new manager Xabi Alonso.

The 35-year-old has featured 400 times in the Premier League, scoring 90 goals and registering 38 assists.

The club are also close to completing the signing of 36-year-old Jordan Henderson.