Lammens says Man Utd still have unity after Fernandes drama: The people at home can't see

Manchester United goalkeeper Senne Lammens has backed his team, despite Bruno Fernandes' comments.

United captain Fernandes became the centre of a major controversy after publicly questioning Michael Carrick's tactics following United's 4–1 Champions League defeat to Como.

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Fernandes questioned the coaching staff's decision not to press Como man-to-man, a move which was seen as an act of defiance against authority and an act which could see him stripped of his captain's armband.

Jamie Carragher called Fernandes' conduct “a disgrace” whilst club legend Wayne Rooney suggested Fernandes was a baby.

Carrick did not accept that tactics alone explained the defeat and said he would do what's best for the side over the coming weeks.

Is unity still amongst the United squad?

Asked if the United dressing room remains united, despite Fernandes's comments, Lammens backed his squad this week as he implied unity was still there despite the ongoing drama.

"For me personally, I think it is. I think it's easy to see maybe after a game when players are very frustrated, and I get it.

"I'm very frustrated as well because we all really want to do better and we all want to win and then we might say sometimes things we don't really mean or fully explain what we mean.

"Of course, the people at home can't see that, so we need to also try to look like that when we are on the pitch in the weekend, but I can assure you that we're doing everything we can and we're all together behind the coach, as a staff, players, front office.

"Everyone knows, of course, they have to do better, but I think we are united and we are trying to get better as a team and together."

Carrick accepted responsibility for United's wider slump but insisted he believed he could turn things around as the Red Devils come up against Bournemouth on Sunday afternoon.