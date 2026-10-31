Carragher apologises after Aston Villa threaten legal action over 'unacceptable insults'

Aston Villa have announced plans to take legal action against former Liverpool defender-turned-pundit Jamie Carragher for what the club described as "unacceptable insults" about the club and its supporters.

Carragher, a prominent pundit with Sky Sports and CBS, has been hit with a backlash by Villa fans for suggesting that manager Unai Emery should be a candidate to replace the under-fire Michael Carrick at Manchester United.

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"Aston Villa will initiate legal action against Jamie Carragher for his unacceptable insults about the club and its fans," Villa chairman Nassef Sawiris said in a short statement posted on the club's social media feeds.

"Aston Villa will not allow anyone to stop our ascension in English and European football."

Carragher, 48, responded by offering an apology.

"I'd like to apologise to Aston Villa, the owners and their fans. My language this week was clumsy and wrong," Carragher posted on social media.

"I can assure Villa fans it was tongue in cheek but I can understand it's not come across that way, so apologies."

Emery has transformed Villa's fortunes since taking charge four years ago.

The Spaniard has led the Birmingham-based club twice into the Champions League and ended a 30-year wait for silverware by winning the Europa League last season.

However, he has had to build a new team this season after six of the side that started the Europa League final departed in the transfer market, seeking either higher wages or the chance to challenge more routinely for silverware.

Emery also enjoyed success at Valencia and Sevilla, but struggled with higher demands in spells at Paris Saint-Germain and Arsenal.

"Surely he would want that opportunity to manage a giant again. There is a chain in football, whether you like it or not," Carragher told the Stick to Football podcast.

"Aston Villa will never be Manchester United."