Tribal Football

Most read on Tribal Football

Alan Smith rules out Chelsea and Man Utd from title race: It's between Arsenal and...

Carrick urges Man Utd fans to stay positive after Milan loss

Rafael Leao rips into false rumours surrounding Ruben Amorim: Because you lying!

Alonso emotional after first Chelsea game at Stamford Bridge

Most read on Flashscore News

The new Flashscore Rating: Fair, transparent and smarter than ever in more than 250 leagues

Fernandez booed as Chelsea overcome Real Sociedad in friendly, Joao Pedro bags brace

Transfer News LIVE: Aston Villa closing in on Suzuki as Juventus push for Martinez

Cameroon vs Malawi: Two underdogs ready to battle it out for WAFCON glory

Cape Verde World Cup hero Vozinha joins Chilean side Colo-Colo

Cape Verde goalkeeper Vozinha celebrates after their 0-0 draw with Spain
Cape Verde goalkeeper Vozinha celebrates after their 0-0 draw with SpainIMAGN IMAGES via Reuters/Brett Davis

Cape Verde goalkeeper Vozinha, who emerged as ⁠one of the World Cup's biggest surprise packages, has reached an ‌agreement to join Chilean side Colo-Colo, ‌club president Anibal Mosa said ‌on Friday.

The 40-year-old free agent will travel ‌to Chile to undergo a medical ‌before being officially unveiled at the Estadio Monumental, Mosa told reporters ahead ‌of Colo-Colo's league match ⁠against Deportes ‌Limache.

Advertisement
Advertisement

"Vozinha will be a Colo Colo player. In ​the coming days he will travel to Chile, undergo ​the usual medical examinations and then be presented here at the Estadio ⁠Monumental," Mosa ​said.

Mosa added Vozinha's World Cup performances showed he deserved the move, while acknowledging the signing also carried marketing appeal ‌for the Chilean side.

Although the deal has yet to be finalised, Colo-Colo teased the signing on social media with an image appearing to show the veteran goalkeeper's trademark curly hair.

Vozinha, who left Portuguese second-tier side Chaves before the World ‌Cup, was voted into FIFA's fan-selected ​World Cup dream team after helping ‌tournament debutants Cape Verde hold eventual champions Spain to a goalless draw and pushing eventual runners-up Argentina into extra time in the ⁠last 32.

Mentions
Cape VerdeVozinhaArgentinaSpainChavesFootball transfers

Related Articles

Spain captain Rodri preparing for 'physical' battle against Argentina in World Cup final

Cape Verde receive heroes' welcome after incredible World Cup campaign

Vozinha reveals emotional Messi exchange after Argentina loss