CAF weighs major AFCON changes as Motsepe speaks out

Confederation of African Football (CAF) president Patrice Motsepe has revealed the organisation is discussing reverting to hosting the Africa Cup of Nations every two years.

Motsepe made the remarks at a CAF Strategy Conference in Cape Verde on Friday to applause from those in the room, with CAF’s decision to stage the continental championship every four years proving unpopular in many quarters.

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"We have discussed things over the last few days and are looking at everything, including having the AFCON come back every two years,” he said.

Motsepe announced in December last year that there would be Africa Cup of Nations tournaments in 2027 and 2028, with the next one after that in 2032 and a four-year gap between competitions to follow.

This was to accommodate a new annual Nations League format to fill the calendar, which he said would be more lucrative.

The African continental championship had traditionally been played every two years since it was first staged in 1957.