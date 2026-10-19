Tribal Football

Most read on Tribal Football

Bruno Fernandes wants Manchester United exit with European duo circling

Mourinho sends brutal message to Alexander-Arnold as he is benched and forgotten again

Premier League talking points: Maresca makes history and Arsenal find a way

Spain and Real Madrid legend Sergio Ramos offered shock LaLiga return

Most read on Flashscore News

'I need to find way back to myself': Elina Svitolina divorcing Gael Monfils

French world champion ends Antonsen's dream of world No. 1 spot in Denmark Open final

Cristiano Ronaldo handed 30-day suspension and €255 fine for leaving Portugal camp

Premier League talking points: Maresca makes history and Arsenal utilise depth

CAF confirms Egypt as Women's Champions League hosts

CAF confirms Egypt as Women's Champions League hosts
CAF confirms Egypt as Women's Champions League hostsČTK / imago sportfotodienst / Jay Patel/Sports Press Photo/SPP

Egypt will host the 2026 CAF Women's Champions League, marking the country's second staging of Africa's premier women's club competition after hosting the inaugural edition in 2021.

Eight teams will compete for continental honours, with qualification determined through CAF's regional competitions.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Confirmed participants include South Africa's two-time champions Mamelodi Sundowns, Uganda's Kawempe Muslim Ladies, Cameroon's Lekie FF and Mali's USFAS.

Morocco will have two representatives, with FUS Rabat qualifying through the North African regional competition, while defending champions AS FAR Rabat will return to defend their crown.

Two places remain undecided, with one reserved for the WAFU Zone B representative and another allocated to a club from host nation Egypt.

Further details regarding the competition's schedule, venues and participating teams are expected to be announced ahead of the tournament's commencement later this year.

Prefer Tribal Football on GoogleSee our stories more often
AddAdd on Google
Mentions
Mamelodi SundownsCAF Champions League WomenAfrican football

Related Articles

PSG star Ajibade provides injury update amid surgery fears

Flamingos settle in Rabat ahead of U-17 World Cup opener

Niger stun Golden Eaglets in WAFU B Championship opener