CAF confirms Egypt as Women's Champions League hosts

Egypt will host the 2026 CAF Women's Champions League, marking the country's second staging of Africa's premier women's club competition after hosting the inaugural edition in 2021.

Eight teams will compete for continental honours, with qualification determined through CAF's regional competitions.

Advertisement Advertisement

Confirmed participants include South Africa's two-time champions Mamelodi Sundowns, Uganda's Kawempe Muslim Ladies, Cameroon's Lekie FF and Mali's USFAS.

Morocco will have two representatives, with FUS Rabat qualifying through the North African regional competition, while defending champions AS FAR Rabat will return to defend their crown.

Two places remain undecided, with one reserved for the WAFU Zone B representative and another allocated to a club from host nation Egypt.

Further details regarding the competition's schedule, venues and participating teams are expected to be announced ahead of the tournament's commencement later this year.