PSG star Ajibade provides injury update amid surgery fears

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PSG star Ajibade provides injury update amid surgery fearsČTK / imago sportfotodienst / shengolpixs

Nigeria captain Rasheedat Ajibade has addressed concerns over her ankle injury sustained during Nigeria's 2028 Olympic qualifier against Comoros.

The Paris Saint-Germain forward was substituted in the 23rd minute following a collision, with Folashade Ijamilusi replacing her.

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Reports suggested the 26-year-old could require surgery and face an extended spell on the sidelines.

However, Ajibade confirmed that medical examinations and consultations remain ongoing, with further updates expected.

“Another international break has come to an end, and I’m grateful,” Ajibade wrote on X.

“It is an honour to lead this group of women. I am proud of how our team began its road to the Olympics, and of the unity, discipline and fight each player brought to the national team.

“I also want to address the incident that happened to me during the second leg against Comoros. Scans and medical consultations are ongoing, and more updates will be shared when available.

“At the moment, I’m doing okay and my spirits are high.

“To everyone who reached out with messages, prayers and kind words, thank you from the bottom of my heart. To my teammates, family, technical and medical staff, and our fans, I felt every bit of your love and support.

“For now, my focus is on recovery and returning stronger for club and country.”

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Rasheedat AjibadeFolashade IjamilusiNigeriaComorosPSGAfrican footballOlympic Games Women

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