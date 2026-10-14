Flamingos settle in Rabat ahead of U-17 World Cup opener

Nigeria have arrived in Rabat ahead of their opening match against Poland at the 2026 FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup in Morocco.

Coach Akeem Busari’s side completed their final training session in Casablanca on Monday evening before travelling to the Moroccan capital on Tuesday.

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The players subsequently participated in a light training session as preparations intensified for their opening Group B encounter.

The Nigerian contingent is accommodated at the Complexe Sportif Feminin.

The Flamingos will face Poland at the Mohammed VI Football Complex, Pitch 4, on Saturday, with kick-off scheduled for 8pm.

Nigeria will also battle DPR Korea and Puerto Rico in Group B as they aim to make a strong impression and progress to the knockout stages.