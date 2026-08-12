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Man City defender Alleyne set for Burnley loan

Manchester City defender Max Alleyne.
Manchester City defender Max Alleyne.Profimedia

Manchester City are on course to loan out several of their rising stars ahead of the 2026/27 season.

Enzo Maresca is finalising his squad plans for the new campaign after spending over £150M on new faces including England international Elliot Anderson.

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The Italian coach will have limited scope to utilise young players in the months ahead so loans have already been confirmed for Pierce Charles and Divin Mubama to QPR and Southampton respectively.

Next up on the loan exit path is expected to be centre-back Max Alleyne, who spent the first half of last season on loan at Watford, before being recalled due to injuries in Pep Guardiola's squad.

On the back of just two league appearances, he does not look Premier League ready just yet, and City are prepared to lean on their long standing link with Burnley.

CJ Egan Riley and Taylor Harwood Bellis both moved from City to Burnley and Alleyne will head off to Turf Moor in the coming days.

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Premier LeagueMax AlleyneManchester CityBurnleyFootball transfers

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