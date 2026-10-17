Bundesliga leaders Borussia Dortmund held to goalless draw by Union Berlin

Despite remaining unbeaten in the Bundesliga this season (W4, D2), Borussia Dortmund are now winless in three games across all competitions (D2, L1) after being held to a goalless draw by struggling Union Berlin.

Hoping for a second successive clean sheet after registering one in their first league win of the season, Union fans will have been relatively content with the opening half-hour against high-flying Dortmund.

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Entertainment was in short supply, but the hosts weren’t troubled as clear-cut chances eluded both sides. In fact, opportunities were scarce in a slow start, with BVB seeing plenty of the ball but failing to hit the target.

Match stats Flashscore

Nine of Union’s last 10 games had seen over 3.5 goals scored, but it was cards that were flying in the first half, with a scrappy period producing five yellows inside 35 minutes. With half-time approaching, and few signs of life in this contest, Kastriot Imeri’s whipped set-piece delivery almost went all the way in, forcing a reaction stop from Gregor Kobel in an otherwise forgettable first period.

Despite sitting top of the league in the live standings, Dortmund have scored just three goals before the break, with five coming in the final 15 minutes.

That will have offered the travelling support some optimism as the second half got underway, and 11 minutes after the restart, they finally created something of note, as Maximilian Beier’s first-time effort from Julian Ryerson deep cross fizzed onto the advertising hoardings. At the other end, it seemed as though Tim Skarke would punish Dortmund for their lack of endeavour, but he failed to hit the target while under pressure, having raced through on goal.

A lengthy stoppage further curtailed any fledgling momentum as Konstantinos Karetsas was forced off injured. Substitute Fabio Silva manufactured a late chance when he fizzed a low ball across the face of goal, shortly before teenager Mathis Albert headed wide at the back post, but there was ultimately no way through for BVB.

All five Bundesliga points this term have come at home for Union, who will be reasonably satisfied with a goalless draw, having conceded 17 goals in their first four league matches. Nonetheless, they remain in the relegation play-off spot at this early stage of the season, while Dortmund go top, at least for the time being.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Joane Gadou (Borussia Dortmund)

Check out the match stats here.