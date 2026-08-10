Brondby beat competition from Bundesliga clubs to snap up talented Stuttgart midfielder

Brondby IF have signed Austrian midfielder Christopher Olivier from VfB Stuttgart on a four-year deal effective until the summer of 2030.

The 20-year-old Austrian is moving to the club following several years with the Bundesliga side VfB Stuttgart, where Olivier has primarily played at right-back, but he can also cover a central midfield role.

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He has mainly featured for the German club's reserve team but has also been involved with the Austrian Under-21 national team, earning a few caps along the way.

Football Director Julius Ohnesorge is pleased with the arrival of Christopher Olivier, who—in addition to his potential for development and versatile qualities on the pitch—will help increase competition within the squad.

"Christoph is an ambitious player with exactly the right mentality for our club. He is eager to learn and improve every single day. At the same time, he has shown a tremendous desire to become part of Brondby IF and the club and culture we are building.

"Throughout what has been a rather lengthy process, there was a strong desire on both sides to make this happen. Christoph attracted significant interest from German clubs, but he was very keen to make the move from Germany to Denmark. That speaks volumes about his motivation to join Brondby IF."