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Brobbey reveals secret behind stunning Sunderland form

Brobbey reveals secret behind stunning Sunderland form
Brobbey reveals secret behind stunning Sunderland formStanley Gontha, Pro Shots / Alamy / Profimedia

Sunderland forward Brian Brobbey enjoyed a memorable week after scoring a hat-trick in the Black Cats’ 5-3 defeat to Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium.

The 24-year-old earned a rare 10/10 rating for his display before joining Netherlands duty.

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Speaking to ESPN, Brobbey revealed that individual video analysis with performance coach Patrick Woerst has helped improve his game. 

He said studying footage helps him make smarter decisions, improve positioning and conserve energy.

“To be faster and smarter than your opponent. I’ve started looking around me better,” Brobbey said.

 “I know better where my defender is standing, and that makes it a bit easier for me as well.”

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Brian BrobbeySunderlandManchester CityPremier League

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