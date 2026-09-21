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Premier League Player of the Week: Brobbey bags hat-trick in chaotic Man City clash

Sunderland's Brian Brobbey carries the match ball
Sunderland's Brian Brobbey carries the match ballMarek Kratochvil / Action Images via Reuters / Lee Smith

Brian Brobbey struck a hat-trick in Sunderland's hectic 5-3 defeat at Manchester City, earning him Flashscore's Premier League Player of the Week.

A seesaw encounter at the Etihad Stadium saw Brobbey draw the Black Cats level twice in the first half, before completing his treble in the second period.

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He took five shots in total, won 10/12 duels and drew five fouls to give City's defenders quite the headache and earn a 9.4 Flashscore player rating.

Brobbey v Manchester City
Brobbey v Manchester CityFlashscore

Brobbey also achieved a rare feat by becoming just the fifth different player in the Premier League to score a hat-trick and end up on the losing side.

The last player to do this was Roque Santa Cruz for Blackburn against Wigan in December 2007.

With clubs now heading into a three-week international break, Sunderland return from the pause at home to Brighton on Saturday, October 10th.

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Premier LeagueBrian BrobbeySunderlandManchester City

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