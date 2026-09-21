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Le Bris sees plenty of positives in Sunderland’s Man City defeat

Le Bris sees plenty of positives in Sunderland’s Man City defeat
Le Bris sees plenty of positives in Sunderland’s Man City defeatČTK / imago sportfotodienst / IMAGO

Regis Le Bris praised Sunderland’s belief, attacking quality and identity after the Black Cats pushed Manchester City in an entertaining 5-3 Premier League defeat at the Etihad Stadium.

The Europa League campaigner showed plenty of attacking intent, creating several opportunities against the Citizens and refusing to retreat from the challenge.

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“I was proud to see us go toe-to-toe with one of the best sides in Europe,” Le Bris told the club website.

“We embraced the challenge and created so many chances.”

The Frenchman admitted Sunderland were punished for small errors but was encouraged by their mentality.

“We’re frustrated because we came here with the feeling that we could win,” he added. 

“We created good chances at 4-3 and showed that belief right until the end.”

Brian Brobbey was another major positive, scoring a hat-trick for his first Premier League goals for Sunderland.

“Brian’s performance was really positive,” Le Bris continued.

“It was really clear he was going to score goals. It was just a question of time.”

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Premier LeagueSunderlandManchester CityRegis Le Bris

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