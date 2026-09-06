BREAKING: FIFA president Gianni Infantino confirms re-election plan

Embattled FIFA president Gianni Infantino has confirmed his determination to stand for re-election next year.

The 56-year-old been under pressure following his scrapped controversial plans to sell stakes in FIFA competitions to private investment firms.

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Infantino's lucrative suggestions sparked a massive outcry of opposition, with European football's governing body UEFA previously threatening to boycott all FIFA competitions, including the World Cup.

The situation remains very tense - but Infantino is confident he still retains enough support to remain in his post.

"The FIFA president announced in April that he will stand for re-election in 2027," read a FIFA statement.

"Of course, nothing has changed. Mr Infantino will be standing for re-election."