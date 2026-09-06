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BREAKING: FIFA president Gianni Infantino confirms re-election plan

FIFA president Gianni Infantino with USA president Donald Ttrump.
FIFA president Gianni Infantino with USA president Donald Ttrump.Profimedia

Embattled FIFA president Gianni Infantino has confirmed his determination to stand for re-election next year.

The 56-year-old been under pressure following his scrapped controversial plans to sell stakes in FIFA competitions to private investment firms.

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Infantino's lucrative suggestions sparked a massive outcry of opposition, with European football's governing body UEFA previously threatening to boycott all FIFA competitions, including the World Cup.

The situation remains very tense  - but Infantino is confident he still retains enough support to remain in his post. 

"The FIFA president announced in April that he will stand for re-election in 2027," read a FIFA statement.

"Of course, nothing has changed. Mr Infantino will be standing for re-election."

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