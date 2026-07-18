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Boniface bags brace as Bayer Leverkusen hit Baumberg for seven

Boniface bags brace as Bayer Leverkusen hit Baumberg for seven
Boniface bags brace as Bayer Leverkusen hit Baumberg for sevenČTK / imago sportfotodienst / Jan Huebner

Bayer Leverkusen began preparations for the 2026/27 season with an emphatic 7-0 victory over fifth-tier side Sportfreunde Baumberg in manager Carles Martínez’s first match in charge.

Summer signing Afonso Moreira stole the show with two first-half goals on his debut, while Christian Kofane also found the net before the break. 

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After the interval, Victor Boniface struck twice, with Robert Andrich and Nathan Tella completing the scoring in the 70-minute contest.

Martinez handed opportunities to several young players, while World Cup participants and new signing Kennet Eichhorn were unavailable. 

Moreira impressed throughout, combining his two goals with an energetic display on the left wing. 

Leverkusen continue their pre-season schedule next weekend with a friendly against Kickers Offenbach before hosting an open training session at the BayArena.

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Victor BonifaceAfonso MoreiraBayer LeverkusenSportfreunde LauffenBundesliga

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