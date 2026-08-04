Bodo/Glimt keep Champions League dream alive after six-goal thriller

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Kamiel Van De Perre of Union and Bodo/Glimt's Ola Brynhildsen tussle for the ball
Kamiel Van De Perre of Union and Bodo/Glimt's Ola Brynhildsen tussle for the ballCredit: ČTK / imago sportfotodienst / David Catry

Royale Union Saint-Gilloise and Bodo/Glimt played out a thrilling 3-3 draw in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League (UCL) third round qualifier, as the Norwegian side extended their unbeaten run to 11 games in all competitions.

Aiming to reach the UCL league phase for a second consecutive season after their stunning run to the round of 16 in last year’s competition, Bodø/Glimt travelled to Belgium full of confidence. Union SG started brightly on home soil, dominating possession in the opening quarter-hour, but it was the visitors who broke the deadlock in the 20th minute, as Patrick Berg powered a superb free-kick beyond a wrong-footed Vic Chambaere.

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Undeterred by that setback, Les Unionistes responded just five minutes later, with Raul Florucz volleying home a loose ball on the edge of the box. The hosts’ joy was short-lived, however, as the Norwegian side restored their lead in the 29th minute through Ole Blomberg, who coolly converted from the penalty spot after a mistimed challenge from Kevin Mac Allister. Union SG probed for a second equaliser before HT, and it duly arrived deep into first-half stoppage time, as Florucz acrobatically fired home from Guilherme Smith’s delivery.

Royale Union - Bodo/Glimt - Goalscorers
Royale Union - Bodo/Glimt - GoalscorersFlashare

After a frantic opening period, the early stages of the second half were surprisingly cagey, with neither side able to create a meaningful chance in the final third. Unbeaten in their last six away games (W4, D2), Bodø/Glimt looked to up the ante with time heading into the final 20 minutes, but the hosts’ rearguard remained relatively untroubled, as they soaked up the pressure from the current Eliteserien table-toppers.

Having nullified the visitors’ threat, Union SG made their move in the closing stages, and the Belgian side took the lead for the first time in the 88th minute, with substitute Promise David picking up a pass from Kevin Rodríguez and firing an unerring strike into the bottom corner. There was one final twist in the tale, however, as Bodø/Glimt drew level in the first minute of stoppage time through Odin Bjørtuft’s well-taken header in the six-yard box, setting up a fascinating return leg in Bodø next week, as both sides look to seal their place in the play-off round.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Raul Florucz (Royale Union Saint-Gilloise)

Mentions
Champions LeagueBodo/GlimtRoyale Union SGRaul FloruczPatrick BergVic ChambaereKevin Mac Allister

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