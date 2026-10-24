Bobb the hero as Fulham silence Coventry for away victory

Oscar Bobb’s superb late solo effort proved the difference as Fulham ended their eight-game winless Premier League away run with a hard-fought 1-0 victory against Coventry City, who have lost four of their five home matches this term.

Buoyed by claiming their first Premier League win of the season last time out, Fulham made a promising start to proceedings in their third consecutive match against newly-promoted opposition.

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Shea Charles drew an early, yet comfortable, stop from Coventry goalkeeper Carl Rushworth, shortly before Josh King worked the space to send a fierce shot crashing against the frame of the goal.

However, the visitors’ early momentum soon dissipated as the first half turned into a cagey, gritty affair that reflected the stormy conditions at the Coventry Building Society Arena.

With neither side able to break the deadlock before the break, Fulham headed down the tunnel in an all-too-familiar situation after playing out a fourth consecutive goalless first half on their Premier League travels.

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The half-time interval did little to change the attritional pattern of the game, so it was no real surprise to see Frank Lampard make a triple change midway through the second period in an effort to find some much-needed inspiration in the final third.

Fulham boss Alvaro Arbeloa responded with two attacking substitutes of his own.

Still, it was one of his starters, Bobb, who produced a moment of quality to find the all-important breakthrough in the 80th minute.

Receiving the ball on the right flank, the tricky winger moved into the box before wrong-footing Jack Rudoni with a terrific piece of skill to open the angle for a driven, low shot beyond Rushworth.

The Sky Blues ultimately had no response to Bobb’s first Premier League goal in a Fulham shirt, as they fell to a narrow defeat that leaves them in 19th spot.

As for the Cottagers, they climb up to 12th after recording back-to-back league wins for the first time in six months.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Oscar Bobb (Fulham)

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