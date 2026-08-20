Tribal Football

Most read on Tribal Football

Rashford makes no.10 shirt decision ahead of Man United return

Rossi says Rashford doesn't belong at Man Utd and it would be best for everyone if he left

Danny Murphy predicts only one team can stop Arsenal: I look at the firepower they have...

Joao Pedro replaces Delap as Chelsea's new no.9

Most read on Flashscore News

The new Flashscore Rating: Fair, transparent and smarter than ever in more than 250 leagues

Transfer News LIVE: Spurs targeting Man City pair, Liverpool have bid rejected for Minteh

No Puso, no party: How Lewandowski is helping red-hot South African score goals

Messi scores first goal since father's death in draw with Philadelphia

Bettencourt takes charge as Cape Verde’s new head coach

New Cape Verde coach Humberto Bettencourt
New Cape Verde coach Humberto Bettencourt REUTERS / Thaier Al-Sudani

Cape Verde have named ⁠Humberto Bettencourt as coach, replacing Bubista who took ‌them to the round of 32 at ‌the World Cup last ‌month.

The 51-year-old Bettencourt was previously ‌assistant coach of the ‌small island nation team, who were one of ‌the revelations of the tournament ⁠in ‌North America, going out in ​extra time to Argentina after getting past ​the first round on their debut.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Bettencourt has worked ⁠with the ​team over the last six years.

No details of any contract terms were announced ‌by the Cape Verdean FA.

Bubista left the job after the World Cup to take over at Renaissance Berkane, the Moroccan club who reached the African Champions League semi-finals ‌last season.

Cape Verde begin ​the 2027 Africa Cup of ‌Nations qualifiers next month away to Mali on September 25 and host Rwanda four days later.

Mentions
Cape VerdeAfrican football

Related Articles

Humberto Bettencourt chosen to lead Cape Verde for 2027 AFCON qualifiers

Cape Verde hero Vozinha always believed in his big-club future

Cape Verde star Vozinha arrives in Chile for medical ahead of Colo-Colo move