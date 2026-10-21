Barcelona confirm Dani Olmo will miss El Clasico battle through injury

Barcelona suffered their first defeat of the 2026/27 season as Hansi Flick's side lost 4-2 away at defending UEFA Champions League kingpins PSG.

Two late goals from Vitinha and Fabian Ruiz edged the game away from Barca and their plans for an October 25th El Clasico meeting with Real Madrid have been hit by an injury blow.

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Dani Olmo was forced off after just 27 minutes in Paris with Fermin Lopez thrown on as his replacement.

As per the latest update from Barca, the Spain international has torn his adductor muscle and will be out for four weeks, including the visit of Jose Mourinho's team this weekend.

He'll also miss two subsequent LaLiga matches against Alaves and Atletico Madrid, either side of a home UCL tie with Aston Villa, ahead of the November international break.

A decision on whether he will be able to join up with Spain will be made in due course, with Rodri set to replace him in the starting XI against Los Blancos, after starting on the bench at the Parc ds Princes.