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Bayern Munich legend Basler saves driver's life following traffic collision

Mario Basler in action for Bayern Munich
Mario Basler in action for Bayern MunichCredit: kolvenbach / Alamy / Profimedia

Former German football international and Bayern Munich legend Mario Basler on Friday helped save the life of a 59-year-old driver following a traffic accident on the A63 autobahn near Kirchheimbolanden, Germany, as he witnessed the crash and stopped to perform life-saving resuscitation alongside other bystanders.

Around 11:00 AM, a 59-year-old motorist driving toward Mainz repeatedly struck the central guardrail and collided twice with another vehicle before landing in a roadside ditch. Police suspect a medical emergency caused the driver to lose control.

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The other vehicle involved carried Donnersbergkreis district administrator Rainer Guth and his driver, who pulled over immediately.

Basler also witnessed the crash, stopped his car, and joined them to pull the unconscious driver from the wreckage and administer CPR until paramedics arrived.

The resuscitation was successful, and a rescue helicopter flew the 59-year-old to a nearby hospital.

The A63 motorway had to be completely closed to allow for the accident investigation and the helicopter's landing. The 59-year-old's vehicle was towed away and the police did not initially provide any information regarding the extent of the property damage.

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