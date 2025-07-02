Bayer Leverkusen chief reveals new transfer strategy

Bayer Leverkusen sporting director Simon Rolfes is intent on using the money earned from Liverpool's record signing of Florian Wirtz to build a title winning team.

Liverpool signed the 22-year-old for a British record £116 million, leaving the German club with a pretty penny to spend this summer.

Erik ten Hag’s side have already used a good chunk of it to buy defender Jarell Quansah from Liverpool, but Rolfes doesn’t want to stop there.

Rolfes told Sports Bild (via Sky Sports): “Now it is our aim to use the transfer fee for Florian to build the next title-winning team. Our goal is to always be among the top four in the league and to be able to win titles.”

Leverkusen also looks set to sign USMNT midfielder Malik Tillman from PSV as the man to replace the talismanic Wirtz.