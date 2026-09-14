Barcelona vs Racing Santander - Where to watch, preview, lineups and odds

The reigning Spanish champions take on last season’s LaLiga2 winners on Wednesday night, as Barcelona welcome Racing Santander to the Camp Nou.

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Hansi Flick’s men have been in imperious form this season, extracting maximum points from each of their opening five league matches and hammering Feyenoord 5-1 on European duty. The Catalans also registered five goals against Elche, Rayo Vallecano, and Valencia, before putting four past Levante’s Mathew Ryan on Sunday afternoon.

Most of Barça’s scintillating attacking play is orchestrated by club captain Raphinha, who has already registered a staggering eight goals and three assists across all competitions. The Brazilian’s defensive colleagues are also currently excelling, although Joan Garcia and co. would have been disappointed to concede two goals at the Estadi Ciutat de Valencia following a positive run of clean sheets.

Consequently, Racing Santander face an unenviable task. However, the newly promoted outfit have sprung several surprises during the first few weeks of the campaign, so Wednesday’s outcome is far from a foregone conclusion.

After securing a 2-2 draw with Villarreal in their first top-flight outing for over 14 years, Los Verdiblancos were narrowly defeated by Getafe. Six points from their next three encounters then followed, as Rayo edged past Elche and Alavés on home soil either side of a 3-2 loss to Rayo Vallecano in the Spanish capital.

This keenly anticipated clash is being shown on Premier Sports, the home of Spanish football in the United Kingdom.

Barcelona v Racing Santander - key info

Date: Wednesday 16th September

Kick-off time: 20:30 (BST)

Venue: Camp Nou, Barcelona

Referee: TBC

VAR: TBC

TV Channels/Live stream: Premier Sports 1, Premier Sports Player

Odds: Barcelona: 1/16, Draw: 12/1, Racing Santander: 22/1

Odds provided by bet365

Barcelona team news

Hansi Flick doesn’t have any fresh injury headaches following Sunday’s victory over Levante, but remains without several members of his squad.

Having torn his anterior cruciate ligament during a routine training session, Roony Bardghji is set to be sidelined for an extended period. Frenkie de Jong also has a serious problem with his right knee, but is at least hopeful of returning to action in the coming weeks. The Dutchman badly damaged his ligaments at this summer’s World Cup.

Despite quickly shaking off the knock he picked up in a Copa Catalunya meeting with Sabadell, Jesse Bisiwu is still to make a first-team appearance. The talented Belgian teenager was poached from Club Brugge’s academy in the summer, but is currently plying his trade in the fourth tier with Barcelona’s reserve side.

Eric García was struck in the face by Rodri’s flailing arm during Barça’s meeting with Valencia, compelling him to wear a protective mask – just as he did for a short spell last season to guard a broken nose – for Sunday’s trip to Levante. Gerard Martin sustained a similar issue at the Estadi Ciutat de Valencia, incurring a bloody nose while clashing with Víctor Garcia. The versatile defender was only withdrawn at half-time as a precaution, but expect his replacement Andreas Christensen to feature again on Wednesday night.

Barcelona predicted lineup v Racing Santander (4-3-3)

Coach: Hansi Flick

Joan Garcia (GK); Eric Garcia, Pau Cubarsi, Andreas Christensen, Xavi Espart; Gavi, Rodri, Pedri; Lamine Yamal, Raphinha, Anthony Gordon

Racing Santander team news

After spraining his knee during last month’s thrilling 3-2 triumph over Elche, Andres Martin was told he would be sidelined for up to eight weeks. The experienced attacker’s 23-goal haul helped propel his team to the second-tier title last term, so his absence is undoubtedly a major blow. Fortunately, Jose Alberto otherwise has a full complement to choose from.

The former Malaga boss continues to offer youngsters a chance to shine, with most players in his squad yet to celebrate their 25th birthdays. Yassir Zabiri is one of those benefitting from Alberto’s approach, following his arrival on a season-long loan from French outfit Stade Rennais. The 21-year-old Moroccan has already repaid his manager’s faith, scoring a hat-trick against Elche before bagging a brace at the weekend.

Another one of Rayo’s rising stars is highly rated full-back Jorge Salinas, who attracted interest from Manchester United and Wednesday’s opponents over the summer. The Spanish Under-19 international enjoyed a brilliant breakthrough season last time around, racking up seven assists in 32 league appearances.

Expect both Zabiri and Salinas to start at the Camp Nou, alongside several other promising talents.

Racing Santander predicted lineup v Barcelona (4-2-3-1)

Coach: Jose Alberto

Julen Agirrezabala (GK); Alvaro Mantilla, Manu Hernando, Pablo Ramon, Jorge Salinas; Ivan Martin, Matteo Prati; Pablo Garcia, Sergio Canales, Inigo Vicente; Yassir Zabiri

Where to watch on TV or live stream

Wednesday’s contest at the Camp Nou will be televised on Premier Sports 1, following live coverage of Atletico Madrid v Osasuna.

Those who have purchased a Premier Sports package through Sky can access the match on channel 419, while equivalent Virgin customers should tune into channel 551. Subscribers also have the option of following events in Catalonia via the Premier Sports Player app, which is available to download onto any TV or smartphone.

Premier Sports are licensed to screen over 340 Spanish top-flight matches per season until at least the conclusion of the 2027/28 campaign, when the network’s current broadcasting contract will be due for renewal.

Head-to-head record

Racing Santander have endured a wretched recent record against Barcelona, failing to avoid defeat in any of their last eight encounters including January’s 2-0 loss in the Copa del Rey’s Round of 16. Ferran Torres and Lamine Yamal were on the scoresheet as the Catalans set up a quarter-final showdown with Albacete, but their progress was thwarted in the following round by eventual runners-up Atletico Madrid.

The last occasion Racing got the better of Wednesday’s opponents was way back in 2003, when they recorded an impressive 3-0 win at the Estadio El Sardinero. That result proved to have a major impact on both teams, with the victors narrowly evading relegation by one point and Barça falling short in their late surge for the title.

It’s been over four decades since Los Verdiblancos triumphed at the Camp Nou, on a night where goals from midfield duo Ricardo Alvarez and Juan Carlos Veron handed the visitors a famous victory midway through the 1982/83 campaign. The hosts were unable to call upon the services of Diego Maradona on that occasion, due to the diminutive Argentinian being diagnosed with Hepatitis three months earlier. However, Maradona would return before the season’s climactic stage, in which he played a starring role as Barcelona clinched both the Copa del Rey and Copa de la Liga.

Barcelona v Racing Santander - match result odds

Barcelona: 1/16 (bet365)

Draw: 12/1 (bet365)

Racing Santander: 22/1 (bet365)

The odds, correct at the time of publication, are subject to change. All odds provided by bet365.