Hacken snatch late draw against Paris FC in Women's Champions League

Paris FC conceded in the 94th minute to draw 1-1 with Hacken, despite Sandrine Soubeyrand's side taking the lead as early as the second minute.

Just two minutes in and Paris FC were already ahead.

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After a Swedish turnover in midfield was pounced on by Mariam Toloba, Anaele Le Moguedec collected the ball and surged down the right. Once inside the box, she looked up and delivered a perfect cutback for Evelyne Viens to make a sharp run into the middle. The Canadian forward threw herself at it and steered the ball in.

Paris FC continued to dominate, but were given a slight scare when Tabby Tindell floated a cross towards Joy Omewa, who found herself one-on-one with Kinga Seweryn. The Polish goalkeeper raced off her line and was shaken up after making a save at the forward's feet, but eventually got back to her feet.

Paris FC's Abdulai Toloba tried her luck from the edge of the box, but her shot flew narrowly over Jennifer Falk's crossbar.

Then, on the ensuing counter-attack, Tabby Tindell burst down the left before being denied by an excellent recovery run from Melween N'Dongala.

After a run from Clara Mateo, Viens was played in but could not find a way through, and from a corner, Toloba was picked out in the heart of the box and produced a diving header, but it lacked the power to beat Falk.

Match momentum Flashscore

Hacken came out firing after the break, with Maja Bodin beating the Paris defence for pace with a run in behind before hitting the post.

On the right for the French side, Mateo accelerated to deliver a cross but was stopped by a good recovery challenge from Josefine Rybrink.

Just as with the opening goal, Le Moguudec then surged down the right and cut the ball back for Viens, who this time failed to hit the target.

Aurelie Reynders burst down the right and, with her first touch, tried an effort on the run that crashed against the crossbar.

From a Melween N'Dongala cross, Viens arrived to meet it in the middle, and appealed for a handball against her marker. Tuva Olvestad won possession and launched a counter-attack, sending a shot from the edge of the box narrowly past the Paris goalposts

Another fine run from Bodin threatened to unsettle the Paris defence down the left, but Celina Ould Hocine had to make a good recovery tackle, and Hillary Diaz then had to intervene at the last moment in front of Bodin, who had once again slipped into the left channel.

In the 90th minute, Mateo was sent off in the 89th minute for bringing down Thelma Palmadottir, who was breaking through alone down the middle.

Hacken then equalised just before the final whistle with a superb goal from Anna Anvegard, who produced sublime back-to-goal control before turning and firing on the swivel.

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