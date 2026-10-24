Balerdi's double rescues Roma in thrilling Napoli stalemate

AS Roma maintained their unbeaten Serie A record this season (W5, D3) in dramatic fashion after coming from behind twice to steal a 3-3 draw against Napoli at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona.

In what promised to be an entertaining affair, it was end-to-end in the first half. Bryan Cristante shot just wide from the edge of the box before Donyell Malen tested Alex Meret down the other end and, moments later, Napoli took the lead in spectacular fashion.

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Matteo Politano’s free-kick was initially headed out by Marten de Roon, but Frank Anguissa’s subsequent overhead kick found the corner for what was the first league goal Roma had conceded before half-time this season.

The visitors almost responded through Mario Hermoso, who curled inches past the post, prior to Cristante flicking a header onto the crossbar.

Napoli also continued to threaten at the other end, with Pierluigi Gollini denying Mathias Olivera superbly from close range.

The hosts continued their momentum into the second half, and doubled their advantage just three minutes into it.

Politano crossed towards the back post for Scott McTominay to add to his two goals in midweek with a bullet header that was too strong for Gollini to keep out.

The former Napoli goalkeeper then denied Politano one-on-one as the Partenopei put their foot on the gas.

However, Roma are always capable of producing moments of magic, and they pulled one back against the run of play through Soule, who played a lovely one-two with Malen before beautifully curling into the bottom corner.

Incredibly, the momentum then completely swung in the Giallorossi’s favour, and they were level just a few minutes later when Santiago Castro chested down for Leonardo Balerdi to lash home following a corner.

The drama did not end there though, and of course it was McTominay who popped up with another goal.

Leonardo Spinazzola’s initial effort was parried by Gollini and the ball eventually fell to the Scot, who lashed an unstoppable strike from range to snatch the lead back for his side and make it four goals this week.

There was still time for another twist as, just before stoppage time, Roma snatched another equaliser.

Remarkably, Balerdi completed a brace from the bench, heading home Wesley Franca’s cross.

Max Allegri was sent off in protest at the goal, as he sees his team lose their four-game winning streak on home soil, and will be bitterly disappointed that they could not see out the game having led twice.

Gian Piero Gasperini, meanwhile, will be delighted to come away with a point, as his side continue their title charge.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Leonardo Balerdi (Roma)

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