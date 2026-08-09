Bafana Bafana star shines on Rangers debut despite late defeat

South African defender Olwethu Makhanya was superb on debut for Rangers in the Scottish Premiership on Sunday, but his maiden appearance ended in defeat as they lost 2-1 to Hibernian.

Makhanya was given his first minutes by coach Derek McInnes following his move from Philadelphia Union and won praise for an assured display, picked out as among Rangers’ best players on the day.

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The 22-year-old played 90 minutes and was assured at the back, despite his side conceding twice as their tough start to the new campaign continues.

He received overall praise from fans on social media for his performance, and will hope to get another run in a crucial UEFA Champions League clash for Rangers at home to Polish side Jagiellonia on Wednesday. They trail 2-1 from the first leg.

Makhanya moved to Rangers for a reported transfer fee of €3.6 million with Union retaining rights with sell-on clauses.