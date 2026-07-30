DONE DEAL: Rangers confirm signing of South Africa defender on four-year contract

Rangers have confirmed the signing of South Africa international defender Olwethu Makhanya on a four-year deal, with an option for an additional season.

The 22-year-old arrives from Philadelphia Union in Major League Soccer and is Rangers’ eighth new signing of the window under coach Derek McInnes. No fee was quoted but a figure of $4.5 million had been circulating in the media this week.

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“I can’t even explain how I am feeling right now. It is honestly a big honour and a huge blessing for me to join such a big club with so much history. I can’t wait to get started,” Makhanya said.

“For me, it has always been a dream to play football in Europe, ever since I was a kid, so to be here is a dream come true.”

Makhanya will be the fifth South African to play for Rangers, with mixed previous results.

McInnes is looking forward to working with his new recruit.

“We’re really pleased to bring Olwethu to the club. He’s a player we have watched closely, and we feel he has all the attributes to make a real impact here, while also continuing to develop his game,” he said.

“For someone so young, he’s already gained experience in different environments. He is a strong, physical and confident defender, and I look forward to seeing him settle into the squad and show what he is capable of as a Rangers player.”

Rangers start their Scottish Premiership season away at Dundee United on Friday.