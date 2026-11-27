Southampton beat spygate rivals Middlesbrough 2-0 on Friday in the first meeting between the feuding clubs since the scandal that rocked the Championship last season.

The Saints were expelled from the Championship play-off final last season after being caught spying on a Middlesbrough training session.

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Southampton admitted sending an analyst to film from a bush before the first leg of their play-off semi-final win against Middlesbrough.

They also spied on Ipswich and Oxford prior to second tier matches last season.

Southampton's removal from the play-off final against Hull cost them the chance to win a lucrative promotion to the Premier League, with the Tigers beating Middlesbrough to secure their place in the top-flight.

The plot was masterminded by Southampton manager Tonda Eckert, who was given a suspended six-week ban, running until the end of the 2027-28 season, for his role in the scandal.

Middlesbrough have climbed to the top of the Championship this season, while Southampton, who started the season with a four-point deduction for their cheating, are also chasing an automatic promotion place.

It was Southampton who took the spoils on a freezing night when feelings were still running hot at St Mary's, with 10 players booked across the two teams.

Ryan Manning and Finn Azaz scored Southampton's goals in the second half to lift them into sixth place, four points behind Middlesbrough.

"One of the best games the Championship could produce. There were moments that could go in both directions and I think over 90 minutes we deserved to win," Eckert said.

"This game brings emotions and you need to use them to your advantage.

"I am grateful to our club, to the supporters. The club had every right to make a different decision after Spygate.

"The reality is we started on minus four and we are still playing catch up."

Former Middlesbrough forward Azaz rubbed salt into his old club's wounds by celebrating in front of their travelling fans, making a crying gesture.

Middlesbrough were booed off the pitch by Southampton fans at full-time as "Stop crying your heart out" by Oasis was played over the tannoy.

Summing up the seething enmity between the clubs, Azaz said "none whatsoever" when asked if he had any regrets over his celebration.

"They sang about my family home and away last season, so I was just waiting for my moment to get one back," he said.