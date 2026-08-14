West Ham agree £22M deal for Celtic star Arne Engels in record Championship deal

Arne Engels is set to sign for West Ham as he departs Celtic to begin a Championship promotion push.

The Irons had seen two bids rejected for Engels, whose medical will take place today according to reports as the likes of Sky Sports state that a £22M fee has been agreed.

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Premier League side Nottingham Forest had a bid in the region of £25M rejected in the winter as the Scottish giants wanted to hold onto the midfielder for the rest of the season.

Engels, who racked up seven goals and eight assists across 46 appearances last season will team up with the likes of Jarrod Bowen, Tomas Soucek, Taty Castellanos and Dinos Mavropanos amongst others who decided to stick with West Ham following their relegation.

Celtic have brought in Mika Baur from Paderborn as a replacement and they are also reportedly keen on Torino's Gvidas Gineitis is also a target to take over the creative midfield role from Engels.

Engels is a 6ft, technically strong central midfielder who can operate as a No.8 or deeper. He should thrive with the Hammers who are the favourites to go all the way this season as they forge a path back to the Premier League.

At £22m, the deal is also being reported as a Championship record transfer fee as West Ham show that they mean business before they kick off their league campaign against Burnley this Sunday.