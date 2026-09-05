Aubameyang scores in fourth successive LaLiga game as Deportivo beat Villarreal

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored for a fourth LaLiga game in a row as Deportivo A Coruña twice came from behind to beat Villarreal 3-2, leaving the hosts still winless under new head coach Inigo Perez.

Villarreal came into this game having failed to win any of their opening three LaLiga games (D2, L1) for the first time since the 2021/22 season but, despite that record, the hosts dominated possession early on and took the lead with their first shot on target after 19 minutes.

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Nicolas Pepe took advantage of hesitant goalkeeping by Leo Román to run onto Ayoze Perez’s pass and loop a left-footed effort into the far corner for his second goal of the season.

Román soon redeemed himself with an instinctive save to deny Alberto Moleiro from just outside the box before the visitors equalised two minutes before the break, also with their first shot on target.

Aubameyang, who came into the game as the only Deportivo player to score so far this season, turned provider for Lusimi Cruz, who finished clinically with a right-foot half-volley from 12 yards.

Villarreal - Deportivo match momentum Flashscore

Román then saved from both Moleiro and Pape Gueye after the break before Pepe should have restored Villarreal’s lead, but he blazed over unmarked from 15 yards.

The Ivorian was also involved in the game’s main controversy just after the hour mark as his deflected free-kick fell to Gueye to score from close range, only for the goal to be ruled out by referee Jesus Gil Manzano after ruling Villarreal players interfered with the defensive wall.

Villarreal’s dominance was eventually rewarded through a horror moment for Adama Traore as the former Barcelona winger, making his Deportivo debut, sent a looping header over Roman after attempting to cut out a cross.

Almost immediately, however, the visitors equalised with their first shot of the second half. Zakaria Eddahchouri had been on the pitch for just two minutes when he was played in by Aubameyang before beating Villarreal keeper Luiz Júnior at his near post.

The smash-and-grab was complete when Aubameyang latched onto a loose pass in midfield to run through and smash a right-foot drive past Júnior on 89 minutes, completing a turnaround that lifts Deportivo into the top four.

It's another miserable evening for Villarreal, who will now hope to improve on their miserable start to the season when they enter the UEFA Champions League away at Borussia Dortmund on Tuesday evening

Flashscore Man of the Match: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Deportivo A Coruna)

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