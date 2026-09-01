Age is just a number: Aubameyang makes explosive start at Deportivo La Coruna

At 37 years old, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang continues to prove his effectiveness in front of goal. But he also brings the human, happy character he has always carried with him, ever since he chose not to play for the French national team and instead represent Gabon.

From a very young age, he chose to represent Gabon to honour his father, Yaya, captain of the Panthers, instead of his native France. Choices outside the mainstream and classic standards, as well as a totally unique dedication to his work.

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Aubameyang, the 37-year-old Deportivo La Coruna striker, is much more than a classic striker who lives for scoring exploits. He has an eternal smile, one that's contagious.

His passion is playing in Europe - the kind of passion only the sea can convey. From the windy Mediterranean of Marseille to the stormy ocean of Galicia (where his father was born), he is the one who creates storms.

Aubameyang's latest ratings Flashscore

Wherever he goes, storms of goals at the speed of the wind. Still quick and dynamic, the 1989-born striker started LaLiga with a goal per game in his first three matches with the blue-and-whites, who returned to the top division.

On the biggest stage of Spanish football, in Coruna, they felt the need to bet on an old fox who could provide not only a spark in front of goal but also inject character into the whole team.

Guarantee

His arrival on the Atlantic coast, an environment he had never experienced before, was made possible by a payment of just 1.5 million euros.

A price already practically recouped by the Deport management, who are seeing how the veteran has rediscovered the enthusiasm of the teenager who, as an adolescent, was picked up by Milan only to be discarded too hastily.

But the enterprising Aubameyang was too enthusiastic and intelligent to give up, and from the bottom he built a stellar career.

A career that in Europe first saw him win a Coupe de la Ligue with Saint-Etienne - the last title for the glorious Verts, now in the second division - providing the assist in the final against Rennes.

Then, he was part of one of the most lively and entertaining Borussia Dortmund sides ever, winning two consecutive German Super Cups. His move to Arsenal saw him enjoy two top-level seasons from 2018 to 2020, when, with 60 total goals, he helped win an FA Cup and a Community Shield.

Aubameyang's numbers in La Liga 26/27 Flashscore

The somewhat anonymous years between Barcelona, Chelsea and Olympique Marseille did not dampen his genuine enthusiasm.

And today he has rediscovered his importance in a Spanish setting built on love and loyalty. Something that goes far beyond trophies, which have never been his top priority.

The all-time top scorer for the Gabon national team with 40 goals in 83 appearances, he starred with three goals and as many assists in the Panthers' best-ever Africa Cup of Nations performance, when only penalties against Mali prevented the team, then coached by Gernot Rohr, from reaching the semi-finals.

Aura

"The fans make me laugh, they support us. And for me that's a plus," he said after his third goal in three matches away at Valencia to Movistar Plus. All of this in very fluent Spanish, thanks also to the teachings of his Spanish mother, which would have allowed him to choose the youth teams of the Spanish national side at the time.

But Aubameyang carries Africa in his blood and soul, which shows in the constant happiness of his smile at the end of the match.

The somersault at the end of a champion's goal is his signature move. A spectacular and acrobatic moment from a 37-year-old who has gone far beyond the initial expectations.

Born a right winger, he then used his extreme speed, combined with an innate sense of positioning, to become a world-class centre forward. But Africa has always been in his heart and in his legs. An Africa he still represents today at La Coruna, where his smile has become infectious for everyone.