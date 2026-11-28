Atletico Madrid moved up to second in LaLiga, two points off leaders Barcelona, after winning 3-2 at struggling Elche and thus ending their recent hoodoo against the Franjiverdes.

Diego Simeone’s side kicked off winless in their last three games against Elche (D1, L2) but wasted no time in asserting their authority as they raced into a two-goal lead inside seven minutes.

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First, the Rojiblancos won a penalty after Alejandro Grimaldo pounced on Federico Redondo’s poor touch inside the box while being fouled by the defender in the process.

The World Cup winner stepped up to sweep his left-footed spot-kick into the bottom right-hand corner but Atleti weren’t finished there.

Moments later, they pressed high and stole the ball outside the Elche box before Lee Kang-In struck a ferocious drive into the bottom corner for his first top-flight goal since September.

Given the visitors’ dominance, it felt like only a mistake would bring Elche back into the game and that gift arrived shortly before the half-hour mark as Martim Neto ran onto Marc Pubill’s underhit backpass to place the ball past Jan Oblak into the bottom corner.

Elche pressed for a leveller before half-time, but Julian Alvarez restored the two-goal cushion when he danced into the box following Alex Baena’s lay-off to finish into the bottom corner.

That represented an eighth goal involvement in Alvarez’s last six games for club or country, but his teammates failed to build on that, and just as Atletico had struck early in the first half, it was Elche who scored within three minutes of the restart.

Buba Sangare’s shot from 25 yards was deflected past Oblak by David Hancko to reduce the deficit.

Momentum graph Flashscore

Clearly determined to set up a grandstand finish, they twice came close to equalising shortly after, first when Victor Chust’s scrambled effort was cleared off the line by Koke before Oblak saved well from Lucas Cepeda’s low left-foot shot.

Atletico’s victory is the ideal preparation for Wednesday’s mouthwatering clash against Barcelona at the Camp Nou, as Rojiblancos look to avenge their defeat in the reverse fixture just a few weeks ago. 19th-placed Elche, meanwhile, saw their winless run in the league stretch to four matches.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Julian Alvarez (Atletico Madrid)