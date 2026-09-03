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Aston Villa confirm Bailey’s permanent move to Olympiacos

Aston Villa confirm Bailey’s permanent move to Olympiacos
Aston Villa confirm Bailey’s permanent move to OlympiacosIPA, Independent Photo Agency / Alamy / Profimedia

Aston Villa have confirmed that winger Leon Bailey has completed a permanent transfer to Greek giants Olympiacos, bringing his four-year spell at the club to an end.

Bailey joined Villa from Bayer Leverkusen in 2021 and made a significant contribution to the club’s recent success. 

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The Jamaica international made 163 appearances in claret and blue, scoring 23 goals and providing 25 assists across all competitions.

His standout 2023-24 campaign proved particularly influential, with Bailey scoring 14 goals as Villa secured Champions League qualification for the first time.

The dynamic winger also played his part in Villa’s UEFA Europa League triumph last season. 

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Leon BaileyAston VillaOlympiacos PiraeusFootball transfers

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