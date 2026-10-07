Arsenal star Merino admits 'game time frustration' after Spain match winner

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Arsenal and Spain star Mikel Merino.
Arsenal and Spain star Mikel Merino.Profimedia

Arsenal midfielder Mikel Merino has admitted the start to the 2026/27 campaign has not gone as he expected.

The Basque playmaker was granted an extended summer break after winning the 2026 FIFA World Cup with Spain in July and he's yet to start a Premier League game this season. 

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All five of his appearances have come off the bench for Mikel Arteta's team and he's developed a superb reputation for scoring key goals as a substitute for club and country.

He scored winning goals as a non-starter at the World Cup, in knockout stage wins over Portugal and Belgium, and the former Real Sociedad star bagged two second-half goals as a sub as La Roja wrapped up the international break with four consecutive UEFA Nations League wins.

However, the wider picture is a concern for him, and he claimed the lack of staring action is a concern.

"I’m very happy to help the team, in another game in which it was my turn to score from the bench.

"I go out there with the best possible attitude, even though I'm frustrated about not playing more, but this team is family and that shows."

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